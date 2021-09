China holds international peacekeeping drill

September 09, 2021

Peacekeepers participate in an international peacekeeping drill at a combined-arms tactical training base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in central China's Henan Province, Sept. 7, 2021. China started holding an international peacekeeping drill code-named "Shared Destiny-2021" on Sept. 6. Drills of battlefield reconnaissance, security guarding and patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, response to violent and terrorist attacks, construction of temporary operation base, battlefield first aid, and pandemic control are expected to be conducted. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

