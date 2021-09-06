Home>>
China organizes international peacekeeping drill
(Xinhua) 15:08, September 06, 2021
ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- "Shared Destiny-2021," an international peacekeeping drill, kicked off Monday in central China's Henan Province.
It is the first time the Chinese military organized such drill, with the participation of troops from countries including China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand.
The drill included battlefield reconnaissance, policing and patrol, protection of civilians, counter-terrorism tasks, medical rescue and epidemic response.
Scheduled to run through Sept. 15, the drill aimed to promote pragmatic cooperation among countries contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping and boost the capability of peacekeeping standby forces.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China-Russia drill signals new era in joint exercises: spokesperson
- Chinese peacekeepers return home after completing mission in Lebanon
- China, Tajikistan hold joint anti-terror drills
- Use of new tech in UN peacekeeping should respect sovereignty of host countries -- Chinese envoy
- China-Russia military exercise starts first-phase drill
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.