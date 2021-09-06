China organizes international peacekeeping drill

Xinhua) 15:08, September 06, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- "Shared Destiny-2021," an international peacekeeping drill, kicked off Monday in central China's Henan Province.

It is the first time the Chinese military organized such drill, with the participation of troops from countries including China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand.

The drill included battlefield reconnaissance, policing and patrol, protection of civilians, counter-terrorism tasks, medical rescue and epidemic response.

Scheduled to run through Sept. 15, the drill aimed to promote pragmatic cooperation among countries contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping and boost the capability of peacekeeping standby forces.

