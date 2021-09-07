"Shared Destiny-2021" UN Peacekeeping Field Training Exercise kicks off in China

China Military Online) 08:42, September 07, 2021

Peacekeepers and their armored vehicles are all settled in Queshan County of Central China's Henan Province on the morning of September 6, 2021. More than 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand will participate in the "Shared Destiny-2021" UN peacekeepig field training exercise in China from September 6 to 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Quan)

