Geng Shuang: Withdrawal from Afghanistan is not the end

CGTN) 09:25, August 31, 2021

On August 30, The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting and voted on the draft resolution on Afghanistan.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the U.N., pointed out that the recent chaos in Afghanistan is directly related to the hasty and disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops during the meeting.

He hoped that relevant countries can realize that withdrawal is not the end of responsibility, but the beginning of reflection and correction.

Geng Shuang said that relevant countries should learn from the lesson, earnestly respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, earnestly respect the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own future and destiny.Wantonly slapping sanctions and exerting pressure solves no problem and will only be counterproductive.

He also said the actions of foreign forces in Afghanistan in the past 20 years, including the criminal responsibility of the U.S. and Australian forces for the indiscriminate killing of civilians, must not be completely written off and must continue to be held accountable. The U.S. military recent retaliatory attacks against ISIL in Afghanistan, caused innocent civilian casualties. China calls on the U.S. to refrain from indiscriminate bombing of civilian clusters in Afghanistan.

Geng Shuang emphasized that China has always attached importance to Afghanistan's fight against terrorism and strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul.

Geng said China hopes that the safety of Kabul Airport can be guaranteed, the evacuation of relevant personnel can proceed smoothly and smoothly, and all parties concerned can strengthen coordination and jointly prevent new terrorist attacks.

"All countries should fulfil their obligations in accordance with international law and Security Council resolutions, work with each other in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and take resolute actions to prevent terrorist organisations from taking advantage of this chaos in Afghanistan," Geng said.

