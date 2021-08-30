U.S. carries out airstrike targeting suspected ISIS-K vehicle in Kabul
Taliban fighters are seen on a road in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)
"We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," said a U.S. Central Command spokesman.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Central Command said on Sunday that U.S. military forces carried out an airstrike in Kabul against a suspected ISIS-K vehicle, which could pose an imminent threat to the airport.
The airstrike eliminated "an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport," U.S. Central Command Spokesman Bill Urban said in a statement, referring to a local affiliate of the Islamic State in Afghanistan.
"We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," Urban said.
"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats," said the spokesman.
The airstrike came after U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another terror attack against Kabul airport could be "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."
It was the second U.S. military strike in Afghanistan since a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed 13 U.S. service members and some 170 Afghans. ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the attack.
In retaliation for the deadly attack, the U.S. military on Friday launched a drone strike against the terror group in Nangarhar province of eastern Afghanistan, which killed two "high-profile" members and wounded another, according to the Pentagon.
The United States has been scrambling to evacuate Americans and its Afghan partners from the country since the Taliban entered Kabul on Aug. 15. The White House said on Saturday that around 111,900 people had left Afghanistan since Aug. 14.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Powerful Hurricane Ida slams U.S. Louisiana, other regions
- Chinese FM holds phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State
- Full text: Statement by Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Release of U.S. Intelligence Report on COVID-19 Origins
- Pentagon says U.S. drone strike kills 2 ISIS-K targets
- Italy pushing for special G20 meeting on Afghanistan as its last evacuation flight leaves Kabul
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.