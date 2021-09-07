China holds international peacekeeping drill

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday started holding an international peacekeeping drill code-named "Shared Destiny-2021."

It is the first time the Chinese military has organized such a multi-national live drill on peacekeeping, with the participation of troops from countries including China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand.

The drill is held at a combined-arms tactical training base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army in central China's Henan Province.

The scenario of the exercise is joint operations of multi-national peacekeeping forces, and the exercise will be held in a close-to-real battlefield environment set in accordance with the international, professional and realistic combat standards.

Drills of battlefield reconnaissance, security guarding and patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, response to violent and terrorist attacks, construction of temporary operation base, battlefield first aid, and pandemic control are expected to be conducted.

Scheduled to run through Sept. 15, the drill is organized for the purpose of responding to the UN's "Action for Peacekeeping" initiative, promoting practical cooperation and making joint efforts to enhance the peacekeeping standby forces' capability of carrying out tasks.

Military experts said the drill has demonstrated China's firm support and contribution to UN peacekeeping operations.

The use of drones, robots and other unmanned intelligent equipment in the exercise will facilitate the application of unmanned intelligent equipment in peacekeeping operations, the experts noted.

China is the largest troop contributor among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Over the past three decades, China's armed forces have sent about 50,000 peacekeepers to 25 UN peacekeeping missions. Currently, 2,241 Chinese peacekeepers are serving at UN headquarters and in seven mission areas.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said earlier that the Chinese military, as a proactive practitioner of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, will continue to take a more active part in UN peacekeeping operations and always be a staunch defender of world peace.

