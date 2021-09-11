China holds international peacekeeping drill

Soldiers from Mongolia participate in a live drill on peacekeeping at a combined-arms tactical training base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in central China's Henan Province, Sept. 9, 2021. China on Monday started holding an international peacekeeping drill code-named "Shared Destiny-2021." It is the first time the Chinese military has organized such a multi-national live drill on peacekeeping, with the participation of troops from countries including China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)