Shenzhou-12 astronauts land safely

Xinhua) 13:44, September 17, 2021

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship lands successfully at Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese astronauts, the first sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Friday.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)