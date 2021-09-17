Home>>
Shenzhou-12 astronauts land safely
(Xinhua) 13:44, September 17, 2021
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship lands successfully at Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese astronauts, the first sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Friday.
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhou-12 return capsule to enter Earth's atmosphere
- Shenzhou-12 mission in 120 seconds
- Shenzhou-12 separates from space station core module
- Shenzhou-12 taikonauts exit China’s Tianhe space station core module, conclude three-month stay
- China's reusable suborbital spacecraft makes successful maiden flight
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.