Shenzhou-12 return capsule to enter Earth's atmosphere

Xinhua) 13:00, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship is about to enter the Earth's atmosphere, and the air and ground searching teams have arrived at the designated areas for the search and retrieval of the capsule.

