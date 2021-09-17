Home>>
Shenzhou-12 return capsule to enter Earth's atmosphere
(Xinhua) 13:00, September 17, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship is about to enter the Earth's atmosphere, and the air and ground searching teams have arrived at the designated areas for the search and retrieval of the capsule.
