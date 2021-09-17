Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 17, 2021
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

“China Specialty • Pu’er Pavilion” Launched On-line

(People's Daily Online)    13:41, September 17, 2021

On September 9, the launching ceremony of newly brand “China Specialty • Pu’er Pavilion” and the 1st China Tea City “Direct Selling Festival of Simao Organic Tea” was held in Jingdong (Pu’er) Digital Economic Industrial Park in Simao District. Li Qingyuan, the secretary of Pu’er Municipal Party Committee, and Wang Xin, the Vice President of Jingdong Group have attended the launching ceremony and delivered speeches respectively. Hu Guoyun, the member of Municipal Standing Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, has presided over the launching ceremony.


