View of Zocalo Square before upcoming celebrations of the Mexican Independence Day

Xinhua) 16:08, September 16, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2021 shows a view of the Zocalo Square before the upcoming celebrations of the Mexican Independence Day, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

