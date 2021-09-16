Home>>
View of Zocalo Square before upcoming celebrations of the Mexican Independence Day
(Xinhua) 16:08, September 16, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2021 shows a view of the Zocalo Square before the upcoming celebrations of the Mexican Independence Day, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
