Xi sends congratulations on 200th anniversary of Mexican War of Independence victory

Xinhua) 14:49, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the 200th anniversary of victory of the Mexican War of Independence.

In his message, Xi said Mexico is an important Latin American country with a long history and splendid civilization. In the course of development, the Mexican people have made remarkable achievements in exploring a development path suited to their national conditions, and made ineffaceable contributions to the progress of human civilization.

As President Lopez Obrador is currently promoting new development reforms, China sincerely wishes Mexico new and greater achievements in the course of its national construction, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China and Mexico are both developing countries with broad common interests. Facing unprecedented changes in a century and a pandemic of the century, China and Mexico have stood together and supported each other, which has enhanced their friendship.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mexico relations, and is ready to work together with Lopez Obrador to deepen political mutual trust, boost mutually beneficial cooperation and continuously bring China-Mexico relations to new levels to benefit the two countries and their people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)