Xi sends congratulatory letter to 1st int'l summit on BDS applications
(Xinhua) 13:08, September 16, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the First International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications, which was held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.
