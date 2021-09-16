Xi sends congratulatory letter to 1st int'l summit on BDS applications

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the First International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications, which was held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

