Western politicians must stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs

Citizens pose for a photo during an activity themed on National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Police College in south China's Hong Kong, on April 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The common will of the Hong Kong society to safeguard the rule of law brooks no misinterpretation. Once again, we sternly warn some western politicians that they must obey international law and the basic norms governing international relations, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, and cease disturbing Hong Kong's rule of law.

The Hong Kong police on Wednesday took decisive actions and arrested relevant members of the anti-China group Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China in accordance with law. Such law-based arrest, which prevented the anti-China group from expanding and making further troubles, is totally justifiable and unquestionable.

The discrediting remarks on this matter made by certain western politicians on Twitter, a "regular" trick of them, are just ridiculous.

It's obvious that these hypocritical politicians that hold double standard are supporting neither the law nor the justice. They are in no position to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, and are never able to help Hong Kong end chaos, resume stability, and achieve prosperity.

People in Hong Kong are becoming increasingly aware that they cannot become a puppet of external forces that work for certain western politicians to contain the development of China. They also have a clear picture in their mind of how Hong Kong should develop itself.

From the illegal "Occupy Central" movement to the turbulence over the proposed legislative amendments two years ago, organizations such as the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China have constantly fanned up the so-called "achieving justice by violating the law," turning massive adolescents into violent criminals and placing the Hong Kong society into chaos with the "mutual destruction" strategy.

However, Hong Kong citizens have already seen through the evil plots of these organizations, and understand that these anti-China rioters must be brought to justice if Hong Kong wants long-term stability and security.

It's clear how the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China colluded with external hostile forces, sought for "mutual destruction," and seriously undermined national interests and the fundamental interests of Hong Kong. Trying to get away with legal sanctions by fanning up confrontation and hatred and refusing to submit relevant data to the Hong Kong police, the organization has exactly revealed its illegality and serious violation of laws. The national security law in Hong Kong definitely works. The decisive action taken by the Hong Kong police against the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China proved that anyone that challenges the law will be punished by it.

The reactions of some western politicians mirrored their rising dejection and even frustration. They are reluctant to see their loss of the anti-China rioters that they had long supported, the robust vitality of the national security law in Hong Kong, and the disappearing opportunities for the anti-China rioters to make troubles.

Again and again, they disturbed Hong Kong's rule of law and blatantly interfered in China's domestic affairs with irresponsible and groundless accusations against China. However, what are remembered today are the chaos and tragedies taking place in the airport of Kabul, Afghanistan, a place that was once "illuminated" by the "American democratic lighthouse." The US just taught the Afghans what "American arrogance," "American trampling, " and "American abandoning" are.

It's a common consensus in Hong Kong that the special administrative region must safeguard national sovereignty, protect its dignity, enhance the rule of law and guarantee the social order. Such consensus is even more valuable given what had happened in the past and in other countries.

The further investigation into the illegal practices of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China by the government of the Hong Kong special administrative region and the Hong Kong police, and their efforts to take legal actions against the principals of the organization, will help eliminate the poisonous leftovers of various devious theories and safeguard the authority of the national security law in Hong Kong and the dignity of the rule of law.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

