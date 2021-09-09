Mainland policy support for Hong Kong's development in 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A new plan for further developing a cooperation zone for the southern metropolis of Shenzhen and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was issued by China's central authorities recently, adding to a series of policy support from the mainland for Hong Kong.

The following are some facts and figures about the favorable measures covering a wide range of areas from trade to finance and culture that have been rolled out this year by mainland authorities under the framework of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a new blueprint for national development.

-- The Ministry of Commerce and the HKSAR government signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote high-quality development of overseas economic and trade cooperation zones in early September. Businesses from the mainland and Hong Kong will be encouraged to invest in those zones and explore global markets.

-- The Council of the China National Arts Fund announced in July that it will accept funding applications from Hong Kong and Macao for the next year. The five-year plan supports Hong Kong in developing into a hub for arts and cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

-- Public institutions of Guangdong Province provided 9,464 job positions for graduates from Hong Kong and Macao in July.

-- Lawyers from Hong Kong and Macao sit the first Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Legal Professional Examination in July. After passing the exam and obtaining legal practice qualifications of the mainland, they will be allowed to engage in certain areas of legal affairs within nine mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area.

-- As the five-year plan proposes to expand the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, 37 Hong Kong doctors have obtained senior professional qualifications in Shenzhen. The registration and approval process of Hong Kong-registered traditional medicines for external use has been simplified in the Greater Bay Area.

-- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently announced that according to a regulation to be put into force next year, Hong Kong's mobile fishermen will be offered support in making industry transformations and developing aquaculture and recreational fisheries.

-- Most recently, the central authorities issued a plan to comprehensively deepen the reform and opening up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone. The total area of the cooperation zone will be expanded to 120.56 square km from 14.92 square km. Specific measures will be made to develop modern services, build a world-class business environment, promote free trade in services with Hong Kong and Macao, expand the opening-up of the financial sector, further open up legal affairs and promote high-level participation in international cooperation.

Representatives from various sectors in Hong Kong believe that the country's new five-year plan will provide Hong Kong with unprecedented opportunities.

Hong Kong will be able to integrate further into the development of the Greater Bay Area and the entire country, give full play to its advantages as a bridge between the mainland and the rest of the world, gain greater growth impetus and improve the livelihood of its residents, experts said.

