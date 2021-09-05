Languages

Sunday, September 05, 2021

Over 2.1 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(Xinhua) 15:57, September 05, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

