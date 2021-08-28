Home>>
South Sudan set to receive 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China
(Xinhua) 14:22, August 28, 2021
JUBA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan said Friday it is expecting 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deng Dau Deng Malek, Deputy Foreign Minister said Beijing has already approved the delivery of the vaccines to South Sudan which exhausted its AstraZeneca doses in July.
He disclosed South Sudan's ministry of health is finalizing all procedures required to deliver the vaccines to the country.
The minister said that the vaccines will help the ministry of health resume vaccination against COVID-19.
