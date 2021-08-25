Over 1.97 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:27, August 25, 2021

A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.97 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

