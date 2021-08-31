Highlights of men's 10m Air Pistol P1 SH1 final at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 16:49, August 31, 2021

Gold medalist Yang Chao (C) of China poses with silver medalist Huang Xing (L) of China and bronze medalist Singhraj of India after the men's 10m Air Pistol P1 SH1 final of shooting event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

