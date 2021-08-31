Home>>
Swimming events at Tokyo Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 09:12, August 31, 2021
Zheng Tao of China attends the medal ceremony of the men's 50m backstroke S5 final of swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
