Pics of men's T36 class long jump final at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 08:51, August 31, 2021

Roman Pavlyk of Ukraine competes during the men's T36 class long jump final of athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

