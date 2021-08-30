China beat France in Tokyo Paralympics Blind Football

Xinhua) 14:34, August 30, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Blind Football team took its first win in Group A of 5-a-side Football at Tokyo Paralympic Games on Monday, beating France 1-0.

Zhu Ruiming scored the winner with only three minutes left, gifting China three points.

"Bagging three points against France is in the plan for us. It was not easy after the contest with Brazil yesterday, but our boys made it," said China coach Xu Yufei.

"Before coming to Tokyo, I really looked forward to the game against Brazil. Unfortunately, we did not win. We hope we can play against them in the final," said China captain Zhang Jiabin.

China is grouped with Brazil, France and Japan. The top two will advance to the semifinals.

On Tuesday morning, China will play against host Japan. Due to inferiority in goal difference, China need a win to survive the group.

