China beat France in Tokyo Paralympics Blind Football
TOKYO, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Blind Football team took its first win in Group A of 5-a-side Football at Tokyo Paralympic Games on Monday, beating France 1-0.
Zhu Ruiming scored the winner with only three minutes left, gifting China three points.
"Bagging three points against France is in the plan for us. It was not easy after the contest with Brazil yesterday, but our boys made it," said China coach Xu Yufei.
"Before coming to Tokyo, I really looked forward to the game against Brazil. Unfortunately, we did not win. We hope we can play against them in the final," said China captain Zhang Jiabin.
China is grouped with Brazil, France and Japan. The top two will advance to the semifinals.
On Tuesday morning, China will play against host Japan. Due to inferiority in goal difference, China need a win to survive the group.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Highlights of women's F64 class discus throw final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
- Highlights of men's 50m backstroke S3 final of swimming at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
- Pics of women's 50m freestyle S11 final of swimming at Tokyo Paralympic Games
- Pics of mixed team compound open final match of archery at Tokyo Paralympic Games
- Highlights of women's singles class 5 final of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.