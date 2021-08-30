Languages

Archive

Monday, August 30, 2021

Home>>

Highlights of women's singles class 5 final of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

(Xinhua) 09:17, August 30, 2021

Zhang Bian competes during the women's singles class 5 final of table tennis event between Zhang Bian and Pan Jiamin of China at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories