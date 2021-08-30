Languages

Monday, August 30, 2021

Highlights of women's T36 class 200m final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

(Xinhua) 09:00, August 30, 2021

Shi Yiting of China poses for photos during the medal ceremony of the women's T36 class 200m final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


