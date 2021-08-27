Chinese goalball teams lose openers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Xinhua) 09:38, August 27, 2021

Chen Fengqing of China (front) competes in the women's goalball preliminary round match against Russia in Chiba, Japan, on August 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jinjia)

China's men's and women's goalball team both suffered defeats in their opening games at the Tokyo Paralympics.

TOKYO, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese men's and women's goalball teams lost their first matches respectively to Belgium and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) in the preliminary round at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday.

In the women's competition, Cao Zhenhua opened the scoring for China just three minutes before RPC scored three in a row to overtake the lead.

With two seconds left in the second half, captain Chen Fengqing pulled one back for China but failed to save her side from losing it 4-3.

China has won three consecutive silver medals since Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

"I think we played well, and we had a good mentality. It is a pity that we did not seize the opportunity of several penalties," Chen, who's playing her fourth straight Paralympics, told Xinhua, "Russian players are experienced and skilled athletes, and the competitive level of their rising stars are relatively high."

Chen Fengqing of China (front) celebrates a successful defense during the women's goalball preliminary round match against Russia in Chiba, Japan, on August 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Talking about the feeling of participating in her fourth Paralympic Games, Chen said: "I feel very calm, of course. I'm a little nervous because I really care about this competition, but my mental state is much better than before when I could not eat and sleep well during the Games. I don't have this feeling anymore."

Confident about their next game facing Australia on Friday, Chen believes Team China will play better and better as the competitions approach.

Yu Qinquan of China (front R) competes in the men's goalball preliminary round match against Belgium in Chiba, Japan, on August 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese men's goalball team, winner in Beijing 2008, lost to Belgium 10-3 after trailing 4-1 at halftime.

Yang Mingyuan, Hu Mingyao and Lai Liangyu each scored a goal for China, while Mapreni Klison pocketed eight to lead Belgium's scoring board.

The Chinese men's team will next play Ukraine on Friday.

