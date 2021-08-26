10-time world champion Hug eyeing multiple golds at Tokyo Paralympics in new wheelchair

Swiss wheelchair racer Marcel Hug poses with the "World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability" award at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, on Feb. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Swiss star Marcel Hug hopes to win multiple gold medals at the Tokyo Paralypics in a new wheelchair that he helped design.

TOKYO, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ten-time world champion Marcel Hug hopes to achieve multiple gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics as he brought a new wheelchair he helped design.

Hug, who won the men's T54 800m at Rio 2016, worked alongside engineering companies and sponsors to produce the vehicle, in which the Swiss will compete for the first time at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Swiss star aims to triumph again in the 800m and marathon events while bettering his silver medals from Rio 2016 in 1500m and 5000m.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for an athlete to be involved in a project like this," Hug said.

"We worked together very closely. They designed a chair, I gave a lot of input and had to test and give feedback. We did testing in a wind tunnel. It was very intensive.

"This will be the first competition in this chair, so I really don't know how we can perform. So far in training, it feels good. It would be fantastic to win a medal, to give something back to all the people who were involved in this project and the institution who gave the money."

After missing the gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012, Hug finally made his dream come true in Brazil.

Now 35, and preparing for his fifth Games, he feels the same anticipation as he did on the eve of his Paralympic debut in Athens, 17 years ago.

"I'm nervous again, it's still the same as the first Paralympics," Hug said.

"I do feel pressure, but not more than in Rio. Of course, I want to win a medal, but I'm not the guy to beat, there are so many favorites who are at about the same level."

