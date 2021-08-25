Home>>
Chinese athletes compete at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 11:16, August 25, 2021
China's Qian Wangwei competes during the Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying match of cycling track at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Izu, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
