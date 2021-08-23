Chinese Paralympic delegation chief expecting best from athletes

Zhang Haidi, Chinese chef de mission and the chairperson of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, is interviewed at Narita Airport for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan, Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

TOKYO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Haidi, the chef de mission for China at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, said on Sunday that she expected the Chinese athletes to deliver good performances in the upcoming sports gala.

The Chinese Paralympians, of which 132 are female and 119 are male, will compete in 20 of the 22 sports on the Tokyo 2020 program, including first-time Paralympic events of taekwondo and badminton, representing a record for the most sports China has competed in at an overseas Paralympic Games.

"We have a great mission this time. Despite of the pandemic, our athletes still trained hard to participate in the Paralympic Games. Our safety always comes first," Zhang told Xinhua after arriving at Tokyo's Narita Airport.

"We must take all kinds of measures to protect ourselves, and under these special conditions, we will leave no stone unturned in our quest to strive for the best results and win glory for our country," she added.

Said Chinese triathlete Wang Jiachao, "The Tokyo Paralympics was delayed by one year, so it was not easy for those of us who kept training for five years after 2016. I am grateful to the organizers to host an event that will fulfil our dreams. I am looking forward a breakthrough and will enjoy every moment of it."

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will run from August 24 to September 5.

