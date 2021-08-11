Drone lightshow staged in Tianjin to salute Chinese athletes at Tokyo Olympics

A dazzling lightshow was staged as 1,000 drones lit up the sky above north China’s Tianjin Municipality on Aug. 8 to salute Chinese athletes for their outstanding performances at the Tokyo Olympics.

The show comprised four themes – cheering on the Chinese athletes, a congratulations to them for winning gold medals, moments of pride and confidence in the Tokyo Olympic Games, and impressive sidelines at the Games.

The drones also displayed images of Tokyo Olympics gold medalists, including Yang Qian, winner of the first gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10m air rifle finals, and Su Bingtian, who finished sixth in the men’s 100m final, setting an Asian record.

The drone show was initiated by a team led by Qi Juntong, recipient of the May Fourth Youth Medal and a doctoral supervisor at the School of Electrical and Information Engineering of Tianjin University. The research team has overcome a series of technological barriers in the development of smart unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The drones employed in this show were developed in September 2020, and are capable of staging performances as well as carrying out patrol tasks.

