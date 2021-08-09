Home>>
France wins women's handball gold at Tokyo Olympics
Laura Flippes (1st R) of France attacks during the women's handball gold medal match between France and ROC at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- France beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team 30-25 in the women's handball final here on Sunday, avenging their final defeat in Rio.
France won both halves 25-12 and 25-13 to secure the eventual victory, thanks to Pauletta Foppa, who scored in all her seven shots. Allison Pineau also contributed seven goals.
Polina Vedekhina scored seven goals for ROC.
Rio bronze medalist Norway stood on the podium again after defeating Sweden 36-19 in the bronze medal match.
