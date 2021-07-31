Home>>
China's Lu wins women's windsurfer RS.X at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 15:17, July 31, 2021
Lu Yunxiu of China celebrates after the women's windsurfer RS:X medal race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Kanagawa, Japan, July 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
China's Lu Yunxiu claimed the women's windsurfer RS:X gold at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour after the medal race here on Saturday.
Despite a third-place finish that got Lu six points, the 24-year-old emerged winner of the 13 races with 36 net points.
Charline Picon of France and Emma Wilson of Britain tied at 38 net points, and Picon took silver thanks to a top finish over Wilson in the medal race.
