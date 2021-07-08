Japan set to declare another COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo

Xinhua) 10:29, July 08, 2021

TOKYO, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese government is slated to declare another state of emergency over COVID-19 in Tokyo as infections rebounded in the capital, where the Olympic Games are scheduled to open about two weeks later, local media reported Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, logging the highest number since mid-May at the peak of Japan's fourth wave of infections. The Japanese capital reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases on May 13.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he will make a final decision Thursday regarding the 10 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka after a quasi-state of emergency expires Sunday.

He said measures concerning Okinawa where a full-fledged state of emergency is in place will also be decided Thursday.

"Infections in Tokyo are trending upward, and we will take every necessary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus," he said after meeting with members of his Cabinet.

