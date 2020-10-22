Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases remain in triple digits for 3rd straight day

(Xinhua)    17:28, October 22, 2020

Tokyo reported 185 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, rising from 150 infections confirmed the previous day, bringing the cumulative total in the capital to 29,520.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government's preliminary figures, the latest daily tally marks the third straight day when new cases have been in triple digits.

The metropolitan government said of those newly infected, the majority were aged in 20s and 30s, although numbers in their 40s and 50s were also comparatively high.

The local government added that the number of people who have been hospitalized by the pneumonia-causing virus and designated "seriously ill" as of Thursday totaled 24, based on the Tokyo standard, with the figure remaining the same as the previous day.

