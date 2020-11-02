Tokyo Int'l Film Festival hosts China Film Week

TOKYO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Film Week of the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) concluded on Sunday, with a batch of new movies featuring Chinese society and culture.

Among the 12 films showed during the event, Lost in Russia, Wild Grass and Chairman Mao 1949, among others, won the Gold Crane Awards. Chinese actor Xiao Yang and actress Zhong Chuxi won the best actor and actress awards respectively.

Meanwhile, Song of Youth, My People, My Homeland and The Rookies, featuring different styles and themes, offered an opportunity for Japanese audiences to learn more about China. The Peking Opera film Havoc in Heaven won the Artistic Contribution Award.

Japanese director Yojiro Takita, actor Tetsuya Bessho and other Japanese film industry figures attended the closing ceremony and served as the award-presenting guests.

Komaki Kurihara, vice president of the Japan-China Cultural Exchange Association, expressed her gratitude to those who helped make the China Film Week a success during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kurihara said the China Film Week has become a cultural bridge between the two neighbors. Culture can deepen mutual understanding and friendship, and she will contribute to the further exchange and development of the Japanese and Chinese film industry in the future.

The 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival will be held through Nov. 9. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the festival is streamlined with the international Competition, Asian Future and Japanese Cinema Splash sections combined into one lineup. As part of the festival, the China Film Week was held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.