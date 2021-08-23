Zhou Jiamin, Wang Hao named China's flag bearers at Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Paralympians Zhou Jiamin and Wang Hao have been named as the Chinese delegation's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics Games, the delegation announced on Monday.

Zhou claimed the women's composite bow open-individual and mixed doubles titles at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Wang won the long jump golds in the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. In this Paralympic Games, he will compete in three events: Men's T46 100m Sprint, long jump and 4x100m men's and women's mixed relay.

Postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Paralympics will open on August 24.

