Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 26
(Xinhua) 09:06, August 27, 2021
Kawamoto Shota of Japan celebrates after the Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying match of cycling track at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Izu, Japan, Aug. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
