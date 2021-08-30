Languages

Tokyo Paralympic Games: women's T37 class long jump final

(Xinhua) 09:04, August 30, 2021

Wen Xiaoyan of China celebrates on the medal ceremony of the women's T37 class long jump final of athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


