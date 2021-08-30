Languages

Monday, August 30, 2021

Men's -97KG final of powerlifting at Tokyo Paralympic Games

(Xinhua) 09:03, August 30, 2021

Yan Panpan of China reacts after the men's -97KG final of powerlifting event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)


