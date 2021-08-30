Pics of women's 50m freestyle S11 final of swimming at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 09:20, August 30, 2021

Ma Jia attends the medal ceremony of the women's 50m freestyle S11 final of swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

