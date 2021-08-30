Home>>
Pics of women's 50m freestyle S11 final of swimming at Tokyo Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 09:20, August 30, 2021
Ma Jia attends the medal ceremony of the women's 50m freestyle S11 final of swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Pics of mixed team compound open final match of archery at Tokyo Paralympic Games
- Highlights of women's singles class 5 final of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
- Highlights of women's singles class 3 final of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
- Tokyo Paralympic Games: women's T37 class long jump final
- Men's -97KG final of powerlifting at Tokyo Paralympic Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.