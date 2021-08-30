Pics of mixed team compound open final match of archery at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 09:18, August 30, 2021

Lin Yueshan (L) and He Zihao of China react on the medal ceremony of the mixed team compound open final match between China and Turkey of archery event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

