Home>>
Pics of mixed team compound open final match of archery at Tokyo Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 09:18, August 30, 2021
Lin Yueshan (L) and He Zihao of China react on the medal ceremony of the mixed team compound open final match between China and Turkey of archery event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Tokyo Paralympic Games: women's T37 class long jump final
- Men's -97KG final of powerlifting at Tokyo Paralympic Games
- Highlights of women's T36 class 200m final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
- Day 5 Paralympic: China adds 16 golds, remains atop medal count
- Zhou Xia breaks world record to win women's 100m T35
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.