Highlights of women's F64 class discus throw final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 09:28, August 30, 2021

Yao Juan (C) and Yang Yue (L) of China celebrate after the women's F64 class discus throw final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

