Day 6 Paralympics: China tops medal tally at halfway mark

Xinhua) 09:06, August 31, 2021

Ma Jia of China on her way to a record-breaking win in the women's 200m individual medley SM11 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

With athletes giving strong performances in the pool, China is enjoying a comfortable lead in the medal table with 54 golds at the halfway point of the Tokyo Paralympics.

TOKYO, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China pocketed another eight golds, six silvers and one bronze on Monday to consolidate its dominance in the medal tally as the Tokyo Paralympic Games reaches its halfway point, with a total 54 golds, 35 silvers and 30 bronzes.

The Tokyo Paralympics marked the passing of former International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge by flying the Paralympic flag at half-mast at competition venues on Monday. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Monday also paid tribute to the eighth IOC president.

As powerlifting concluded on Monday, Deng Xuemei added one gold in the women's +86kg event in her Paralympic debut, while Zheng Feifei took silver in the women's 86kg category.

"This is my first time participating in the Paralympic Games, and I'd like to thank my family, my coach, and the Chinese government for supporting me in getting here and winning this gold medal," Deng said.

Cai Liwen and Ma Jia of China, and Anastasia Pagonis of the United States (L to R) celebrate on the podium after the women's 200m individual medley SM11 final. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

China remained on top of the swimming medal tally as they notched another five golds, three silvers and one bronze on Monday with four competition days left in the pool.

Zheng Tao took his third gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's 50m backstroke S5, sharing the podium with compatriots Ruan Jingsong and Wang Lichao.

Jiang Yuyan, the youngest member of the Chinese delegation, set a new world record in the heats of the women's 50m butterfly S6 and finished first in the final.

"I'm very happy, and also quite emotional. I feel like I've achieved what I was expected to do. This is my best event. To be able to win a gold...it's a gold, right? I'm very happy about it," said the 16-year-old.

Zheng Tao (top) of China on his way to winning the men's 50m backstroke S5 final on Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Lu Dong and Ma Jia also broke the world record to win the women's 50m backstroke S6 and women's 200m individual medley SM11 respectively, while Wang Jinggang, who is competing at his third Paralympics, took his first Paralympic gold medal in the men's 50m butterfly S6.

Dong Chao won his third consecutive gold in the men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday. "To win three golds is unexpected for me. It's a personal breakthrough. To win three in a row in shooting is not easily done, so this is very unexpected," said Dong.

Zhang Cuiping took silver in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1.

Zhao Shuai of China serves during the table tennis men's singles class 8 final against Ukraine's Viktor Didukh on Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

In table tennis, Zhao Shuai beat Viktor Didukh 3-1 in the men's class 8 to claim his third title in a row after the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, while Xiong Guiyan lost 3-2 to Lei Lina in the women's class 9 to settle for silver.

In football 5-a-side, China grabbed their first win at the Tokyo Paralympics, beating France 1-0 in their Group A game. Zhu Ruiming scored the winner with only three minutes left, gifting China three points.

China will need a win against hosts Japan on Tuesday to progress from their group.

At Makuhari Messe, China's women's goalball team beat Canada 4-2 in their Group C match, while the men's team crushed Germany 8-3. Both teams advanced to the quarterfinals.

On the sitting volleyball court, China's women beat the United States in straight sets to claim their second win in the preliminary round, ahead of a clash with Rwanda on Wednesday.

