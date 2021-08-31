Home>>
Tokyo Paralympic Games: women's singles class 9 final of table tennis
(Xinhua) 09:14, August 31, 2021
Xiong Guiyan of China competes during the women's singles class 9 final of table tennis event between Xiong Guiyan of China and Lei Li Na of Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
