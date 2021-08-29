China's electronic information manufacturing sector further expands
China's electronic information manufacturing sector posted steady expansion in the first seven months of 2021, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.
The added value of electronic information manufacturers with annual operating revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.08 million U.S. dollars) rose 18.7 percent year on year during the period, according to the MIIT.
In July alone, the added value of those manufacturers grew 13 percent year on year, accelerating by 1.2 percentage points from the growth during the same period in 2020, the data showed.
The export delivery value of major enterprises in the sector rose 15 percent year on year in the January-July period. In comparison, fixed-asset investment into the sector jumped by 25.4 percent from a year ago.
MIIT data also showed that the operating revenue of major electronic information manufacturers went up 22.1 percent year on year to 6.33 trillion yuan in the first half of the year. At the same time, their combined profits in the period totaled 345.2 billion yuan, surging 45.2 percent year on year.
In July, China's production of integrated circuits jumped 41.3 percent to 31.57 billion pieces, according to the ministry.
