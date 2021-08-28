China donates anti-pandemic supplies to Myanmar border regions

KUNMING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony Friday in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to donate COVID-19 prevention medical supplies to Myanmar border regions, including Kachin and Shan states.

After the ceremony, the first batch of anti-pandemic materials for Kachin State, worth more than 1.55 million yuan (about 239,781 U.S. dollars), arrived in Myanmar via Houqiao Port in Tengchong.

The supplies include protective and surgical masks, disposable protective suits, hand sanitizer gel, thermal scanners, and portable oxygen generators.

Thaw Tar Aung, consul general of Myanmar in Kunming, accepted the donations and thanked China for its support for the Myanmar government's fight against COVID-19. The consul general said it reflected the traditional friendship between the two countries and made the concept of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future more popular.

According to the foreign affairs office of Yunnan Province, the governments of the border regions of China and Myanmar have cooperated and supported each other in fighting the pandemic, including establishing a joint prevention and control mechanism to curb the cross-border spread of the virus.

