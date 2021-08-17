We Are China

China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 11:26, August 17, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 30th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing draft personal information protection law and other draft laws.

The session will run until Friday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)