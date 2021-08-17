Home>>
China's top legislature starts standing committee session
(Xinhua) 11:26, August 17, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 30th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.
The session's agenda includes reviewing draft personal information protection law and other draft laws.
The session will run until Friday.
