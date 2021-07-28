China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

Xinhua) 10:07, July 28, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 30th session from Aug. 17 to 20 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Tuesday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review at the session draft laws on personal information protection, supervisors, legal aid, physicians, combating organized crime, family education and land border as well as a draft revision to the military service law.

They will also hear draft revisions to the law on scientific and technological progress, the law on prevention and control of noise pollution, the seed law and the population and family planning law.

Lawmakers will deliberate a draft decision to include more national laws in the list of laws in Annex III to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and a similar one concerning Annex III to the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The NPC Standing Committee will also deliberate a draft decision to authorize the Supreme People's Court to launch pilot projects of court reform.

Other documents to be submitted at the session will include reports on the implementation of the national economic and social development plan and on the implementation of this year's budget.

