Pic story of delivery man in Zhangjiajie
(Xinhua) 08:56, August 10, 2021
Delivery man Yan Yingzhao prepares for a delivery order in Yongding District of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 9, 2021. Since last Tuesday, all the people in the central Chinese city of Zhangjiajie, including residents and tourists, are not allowed to leave the city as part of efforts to curb the latest resurgence of COVID-19. Local authorities have prioritized delivery services to ensure the supply of necessities. Couriers like 22-year-old Yan Yingzhao are working day and night to deliver food items and medical supplies to the doorsteps of residents under closed-off management, with around 30 orders being handled daily on average. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
