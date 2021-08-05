Central China's Hunan administers nearly 68 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

Xinhua) 09:39, August 05, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a Taiwan compatriot at a community health service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

CHANGSHA, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province, which has reported a cluster of local COVID-19 infections recently, had administered over 67.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Tuesday, according to the provincial government.

So far, the province has seen more than 25.5 million local residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said the local government during a press conference held Wednesday afternoon.

Local health authorities have also set up more than 3,000 vaccination sites to meet the vaccination demands.

From July 28 to Wednesday noon, Hunan has reported 45 new locally transmitted confirmed cases and 20 asymptomatic ones in China's recent resurgence of the coronavirus.

