Murray past second round at Wimbledon in five set

Xinhua) 15:19, July 01, 2021

Andy Murry of Britain reacts during the men's singles second round match between Oscar Otte of Germany and Andy Murry of Britain at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, on June 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

LONDON, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Home favorite Andy Murray won a marathon match against German Oscar Otte to reach the men's singles last 32 at the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.

Murray, 34, was granted a wild card for this year's Wimbledon as the three-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering a few setbacks while trying to return to the tour after hip surgeries.

The former world No. 1 spent three and a half hours to see off the 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round on Monday and need to fight 20 minutes longer while facing Otte, who played at the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time.

Murray took the first set in 6-3 but Otte came from behind to win the following two sets 6-4, 6-4. The duo seesawed until the center court closed its roof and turn on the lights as Murray wrapped the game up 6-4, 6-2.

Murray said the win meant a lot to him as he had been suffering many setbacks while trying to come back after the injuries.

"It's tough obviously going out and playing matches of that length when you know you have not had many matches, not had loads of preparation and not played a whole lot of grass court tennis in four years," said Murray, who played for the first time at Wimbledon since 2017.

Murray will lock horns with Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round as the 22-year-old advanced into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time due to a walkover from Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar.

Earlier, men's singles reigning champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round by beating Kevin Anderson from South Africa 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus came from one set down to defeat host player Katie Boulter 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The 41-year-old Venus Williams was ousted by Tunisian Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the second round. Her 39-year-old sister Serena Williams had to retire midway after injuring her leg in Tuesday's first-round match.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)